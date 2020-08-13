No deaths, 201 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 12; active cases statewide are 1,098

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,171.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,098 as of August 12.

Of the new cases, 39 were in Burleigh County and 18 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 28 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 5, Stark County had 49 and Ward County had 6.

A total of 120 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 100 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 12 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

The health department reports 6,953 people are considered recovered from the 8,171 positive cases, an increase of 138 people from August 10.

Burleigh County has 261 active cases as of August 12, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (112). Morton County has 117 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 34 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 12.

Stark County has 118, Ward County has 42 and Williams County has 48 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 85 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 12 (138) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (201).

59 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 12, an increase of 1 from August 12. A total of 445 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,088 cases) and Grand Forks County (728 cases) account for 47 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 38 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,294 cases) and Morton County (425 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 293 cases.

Stark County has 349, Ward County has 245, Mountrail County has 146 and Stutsman County has 127 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 175,040 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 166,869 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,212 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,674 cases) and household contact (1,348 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.