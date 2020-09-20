No deaths, 352 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,208

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 352 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 17,958.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,208 as of September 19. That’s up 112 cases from September 18.

Of the new positives, 78 were in Burleigh County and were in 19 Morton County. Both counties accounted for 27 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 17, Stark County had 34 and Ward County had 28.

Deaths

No new deaths were reported for September 19.

A total of 192 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 139 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 30 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 23 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 14,558 people are considered recovered from the 17,958 positive cases, an increase of 239 people from September 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 19 (239) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (352).

Of the 3,208 active cases in North Dakota as of September 19, Burleigh County has 615 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 235 active cases and Cass County has 537. Morton County has 251 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 18.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 16.

Stark County has 328, Ward County has 222 and Williams County has 197 active cases.

Three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 19: Divide, Sheridan and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

81 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 19, an increase of 3 from September 18. A total of 723 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,676 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,058 cases) account for 38 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 26 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,080 cases) and Morton County (1,072 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 811 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,331, Ward County has 898 and Mountrail County has 218.

Other Data

A total of 228,255 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 210,297 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (7,587 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,689 cases) and household contact (2,864 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 28 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.