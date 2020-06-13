No deaths, 42 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 12; total statewide is 3,058

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 12, bringing the statewide total to 3,058.

No new deaths were reported for June 12.

A total of 74 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 64 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two deaths have no official record filed at this time.

The health department reports 2,630 people are considered recovered from the 3,058 positive cases, an increase of 57 people from June 10.

This means there are actually 354 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 12. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 86 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 12 (57) is greater than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (42).

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 12, no increase from June 11. A total of 197 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

Cass County (2,037 cases) and Grand Forks County (342 cases) account for 77 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 159.

Stark County and Morton County are fourth with 63 cases.

Stutsman County has 51 cases, Ward County has 46 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 85,873 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 82,815 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Close contact with exposed individuals (1,115 cases), community spread (1,090 cases), and household contact (628 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.