No deaths, 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 6; total statewide is 2,861

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 6, bringing the statewide total to 2,861.

There were no deaths reported for June 6.

A total of 72 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,307 people are considered recovered from the 2,861 positive cases, an increase of 39 people from June 5.

This means there are actually 482 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 6. This number has been decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 5 (39) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (45).

28 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 6, down 1 from June 5. A total of 183 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

45 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,911 cases) and Grand Forks County (337 cases) account for 78 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 142.

Stark County is fourth with 62 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Ward County has 44 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 79,933 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 77,072 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Close contact with exposed individuals (1,052 cases), community spread (1,026 cases), and household contact (585 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.