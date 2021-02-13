No deaths, 91 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 815

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,551.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 815 as of February 12. That’s up 14 cases from February 11.

The last time active positives were that low was July 19, 2020, when 806 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,404 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

24 were in Cass County

19 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Ward County

5 were in Stark County

2 were in Morton County

5 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported today.

A total of 1,431 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,186 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 234 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,305 people are considered recovered from the 98,551 positive cases, an increase of 81 people from February 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 12 (81) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (91).

Hospitalizations

36 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 12, down 3 people from February 11. A total of 3,828 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.