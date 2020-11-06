“No disciplinary action” recommended for Indian Affairs director under investigation

An investigation into the behavior of the executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission found no cause for disciplinary action, the state said in a news release Friday evening.
The state’s Human Resource Management division was investigating alleged misconduct by Scott Davis.
“The investigation […] found Davis did not misuse his position of authority when engaging in a personal relationship with a state employee from a different agency with whom he had no formal work relationship,” the press release read.
Davis was appointed to his position by then-Governor John Hoeven in 2009. He was placed on administrative leave mid-October.
State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder served as interim director of the Indian Affairs Commission while the investigation was conducted.