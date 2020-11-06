“No disciplinary action” recommended for Indian Affairs director under investigation

FILE – In this June 18, 2014, file photo, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis, right, speaks at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. Davis says the state’s tribes are “back to square one” after recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to July 4th events. The primary counties where the state’s five federally recognized tribes are located are all ranked in the top 20 for the number of virus cases per capita in the last two weeks. Davis says tribal leaders are taking the virus seriously and that he has warned the pandemic will probably last a long time. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

An investigation into the behavior of the executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission found no cause for disciplinary action, the state said in a news release Friday evening.

The state’s Human Resource Management division was investigating alleged misconduct by Scott Davis.

“The investigation […] found Davis did not misuse his position of authority when engaging in a personal relationship with a state employee from a different agency with whom he had no formal work relationship,” the press release read.

Davis was appointed to his position by then-Governor John Hoeven in 2009. He was placed on administrative leave mid-October.

State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder served as interim director of the Indian Affairs Commission while the investigation was conducted.