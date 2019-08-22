No escape from construction: River Road closed for work

If you’ve used River Road to escape some of the construction traffic jams along Interstate 94, you’ll need to find a different shortcut.

The city of Bismarck has closed River Road between Burnt Boat Road and the Meriwether BoatLanding until further notice.

The reason: Repair work being made to the roadway.

The city says no detours will be in place, so people who use that portion of River Road will have to find alternative routes to get to where they’re going.

Access to the Meriwether Boat Landing will be maintained from the south.

For more information, you’re asked to visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.