(AP) — The president of Bismarck State College says no foul play is suspected in the death of a student.

Twenty-one-year-old Cianna Carlson, of Bowman, was found dead in her room at Lidstrom Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner says it’s not clear how Carlson died, but says there’s no danger to the public.

BSC President Larry Skogen issued a statement to the campus community expressing “great sorrow” over the student’s death.