‘No gym in town could ever give me what I needed’: Williston amputee creates gym suitable for all

Living with a disability can cause some adversity, but one Williston man has taken his negatives and turned them into something positive.

“I moved here to be in the oil field,” Joe Vargas said.

Vargas, like many others, took the opportunity to come work in the Bakken. But four years in, things took a turn for the worst.

“We were just tearing apart something that I had put up two years prior to that and it didn’t move because it didn’t need to pump any oil, a pump jack, so we were just tearing it down the same way we were putting it up and that’s when the accident happened,” he said.

Vargas suffered a severe leg injury that ultimately resulted in it being amputated.

“It was just a manufacture defect on that part of the oil field,” he said.

Since the injury, he learned to walk again, which he says came pretty easy, but something he found to be a little more difficult though, was lifting.

A hobby he’d dedicated 20 years to felt new.

“No gym in town could ever give me what I needed to rehab me back to be normal,” Vargas said. “So, I was talking to the wife and I said, ‘Man, as soon as we get our settlement I want to open up a gym and help people out that has disabilities just like me.'”

And he did. He and his wife, Kacey, opened The Pitt, House of Gainz in Williston.

“We actually got people with disabilities in here. People who have a couple missing arms, legs, and they all come in here and work out,” Vargas said.

He says he credits his gym being suitable for all people, disabilities or not, no matter the skill level.

“We’re the only gym in town that actually has the facility to do powerlifting and bodybuilding and other people can come in here and work out,” Vargas said. “We wanted to have supplements, we wanted to have food, we wanted to have all the equipment for everybody. It doesn’t matter what situation they’re in.”

Since opening, the gym has helped a few members go on to be state champions and record holders in both powerlifting and body-building.

Janessa Rodriguez, who is an avid gym-goer, says the Vargas’ created the ultimate atmosphere for success.

“They have machines suitable that no one else has, like things I’ve never even seen, and the atmosphere is just different,” Rodriguez said.

“We try to make it a gym family. It’s unbelievable how we can all come in here and have fun and give each other crap, you know,” Vargas said.

And also motivate each other to be better along the way.

Vargas says the gym will hold its first-ever powerlifting meet here in the next few months and anyone is invited.

