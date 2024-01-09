WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department and Police Department responded to a call earlier this afternoon for a car that crashed into a home on the 2800 block of Pheasant Run Parkway.

According to the Williston Fire Department, first responders arrived on the scene around 1:16 p.m. to find an SUV that had left the road and crashed into a townhouse.

Both occupants of the car were uninjured and able to get themselves out of the car. Nobody was home at the time either.

Crews remained on the scene while the vehicle was removed from the home and helped to stabilize the structure until repairs could be made by the property owner.