BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Workers at a hotel in Bismarck had to scramble Thursday night when they spotted a fire in one of their rooms.

The fire occurred at the Super 8 Motel on East Capitol Avenue just after 5 p.m. on May 25. Where Bismarck Firefighters and police responded to the hotel.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to only one room.

KX News spoke with the hotel manager about the fire, who tells us they’ll have to gut the room because of the lingering smoke smell. The Fire Department says nobody got hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.