BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A house fire on W Avenue C between 1st and 2nd street in Bismarck left no one injured Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Betz of the Bismarck Police Department, the fire was called in around 7:38 a.m. and first responders were able to successfully contain it to the home with only minor damage reaching the neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bismarck Fire Department at this time.