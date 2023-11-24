BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called out to a multi-unit apartment building around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, November 24.

According to a news release, the Central Communications Center received a report of a kitchen fire in the 1100 block on Bozeman Drive.

The first crew on the scene saw smoke in a first-floor apartment. They established command and quickly put out the kitchen fire with an extinguisher.

There was minor damage to the stove and cabinets.

Fire crews ventilated the building, and no residents were displaced. There were no injuries to those living in the building or among the first responders.