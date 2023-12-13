BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Bismarck Fire Department (BFD) responded to a morning blaze on Wednesday, December 13th, after smoke was reported emerging from a trailer home on University Drive.

According to a press release from the BFD, at approximately 11:44 a.m., the group received a call about light smoke being present at a home on the 1100 block of University Drive. Upon arriving at the scene at 11:47 a.m., firefighters discovered a trailer house where smoke was observed coming out of a roof vent.

After speaking with the homeowner (who confirmed that everyone had left the building), BFD members entered the home, where they discovered smoke and fire stemming from a back bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the firefighters then conducted a full overhaul of the room to find any remaining smoldering materials.

All fire damage was contained to the room of origin, although smoke damage from the blaze extended into the nearby hallway. No injuries were reported by either occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the fire currently remains under investigation.