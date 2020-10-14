No injuries reported in car-school bus crash this morning in Watford City

The Watford City Police Department is looking for witnesses to a car-school bus crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of 4th Avenue NE and 12th Street NE.

Few details are being released by authorities at this hour, but the collision occurred at 7:45 a.m. and involved a school bus that was occupied at the time. However, no students were reported injured.

In addition to police, the Watford City Fire Department and McKenzie County Ambulance responded to the crash.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Watford City Police are asking the public if anyone was a witness to the crash, to call them at 701-444-2400.

Authorities say more details will be released later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.