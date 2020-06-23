No injuries reported in overnight two-vehicle fire in Bismarck

Firefighters in Bismarck were called out in the middle of the night to extinguish a fire that involved two vehicles.

Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons says nine firefighters responded to the fire around 3:25 AM Tuesday. They found two vehicles engulfed in flames on the 2100 block of East Rosser Avenue.

Bismarck Police and Metro Area Ambulance also responded. Officials say no injuries were reported, and the vehicles were not occupied when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.