No jail time for driver who struck, killed Mandan woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — The driver of an SUV who struck and killed a Mandan woman has been sentenced to probation.

Seventy-four-year-old Gene Mosbrucker pleaded guilty Wednesday to negligent homicide in the death of Shirley Lee. The 79-year-old woman was walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex last September when Mosbrucker backed up and hit her. She died at the hospital.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended a one-year jail sentence and ordered Mosbrucker to served one year and 6 months of probation and pay about $9,000 in restitution.

He must also write a letter of apology to Lee’s family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

END PROPERTY TAX

Thumbnail for the video titled "END PROPERTY TAX"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge