MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove a derogatory name in McKenzie County from the map and rename it Homesteaders Gap.

This is after seven other communities across the United States, including one here in North Dakota, were challenged to be renamed as part of a government program.

It has been a year-long process to remove offensive terms from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.

While the Department of Interior’s commands only affects land that is federally owned, multiple states and areas are willingly changing their names and removing the slur.

The new names are immediately effective for federal use, specifically for North Dakota, the community got to choose the new name.

“The five that were voted on today were unique and some set of that class or gathering required a little more time for us to do outreach to the local communities, McKenzie County commission. We also reached out to the state names authority for the state of North Dakota. Every state has a state names authority and they provided us opinions. We also reached out to all federally recognized tribes to see if there was any comment or response that the tribes would like to have,” said the Director of the National Geospatial Program, Michael Tischler.

In this case, he said no comment was given from any of the recognized tribes in our state, but the department did reach out.

The list of all new names in the country will be updated on the U.S. Geological Survey website to reflect Thursday’s vote along with a map of locations can be found here.