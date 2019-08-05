No more Blue Laws: Stores can be open on Sunday before noon

Sunday marks the first time in North Dakota history retail stores can open before noon on Sunday.

For many people, Sunday mornings consist of going to church, family time or resting for the upcoming work week. But now you can add shopping to that list.

“I like it. It doesn’t bother me because they are open before noon every other day except Sunday. So, it doesn’t bother me much,” said Chevy Emineth, North Dakota resident.

“I think it is a little sad. I think as a nation we are losing a value of family, time and culture. Especially on Sunday when we go to church. People want things faster and more available all the time,” said Yasemee Nelson, North Dakota resident.

Retail businesses such as Walmart, Target, Sams Club, Scheels and many more can now open before noon on Sunday. Last session lawmakers repealed the so-called “The Blue Laws”. Which banned Sunday shopping from midnight to noon. The decision of whether to open for business before noon on Sunday is left up to the store owner.

The Blue Laws were designed to limit or stop certain activities on Sunday for religious reasons. They have existed since North Dakota became a state in 1889. The National Conference of State Legislatures says about a dozen states still have some form of Sunday sales laws. Those out and about before noon say they like having the option.

“I personally like to be there early before they get busy. Especially with my shopping and grocery shopping. We do that as early as we can,” said April Kirby, Minnesota resident.

Since North Dakota became a state, the law has been changed many times before officially being repealed this year.

In Bismarck, Lowes, Walmart, Fleet Farm, and Sams club opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Target opens at 7 a.m. Scheels opens at 11 a.m.

In the state, you still can’t sell cars on Sunday and there is a half-day limit on Sunday alcohol sales.