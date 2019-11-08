No More School Bells

BISMARCK — Schools all over the country use the traditional school bell as a form of notifying kids to transition to the next class.

But Simle Middle School removed their bell to improve the culture around the school.

The staff at Simle said it caused disruption, and removing the bells did take some time to get used to, but now the halls seem much quieter and students are a lot calmer.

Simle now only has two alarms — one at the beginning of the day and one at the end.

“That wasn’t an easy life for teachers right away. Now I don’t know that we would ever want to go back. When you think about this in real-life application, what part of life is run by bells,” said Simle Middle School Prinicpal Russ Riehl.

Removing the school bells from Simle happened because of a new partnership with Sanford Health to create a more positive environment for kids.

