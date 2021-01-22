No, Netflix is not giving away a 1-year free subscription. It is a scam.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A number of people in the Bismarck area say they have received a text message, telling them, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is giving everyone a free 1-year subscription to help you stay at home. Get yours here,” followed by a link.

It’s a scam — don’t click the link.

The fake offer has been circulating in various forms over the past year or so around the country, aimed at stealing your personal information, identity, credit card or bank account information.

Netflix has no free giveaway going right now. In fact, a 30-day trial offer it did have in 2020 expired last October.

Whenever you receive an unsolicited email or text message telling you about any free offer, you are best advised to simply delete it right away.

If you’re not sure, contact the company supposedly making the offer by separately looking up the company and asking them about it in a phone call or email. Chances are, you’ll discover it’s a scam and the company has nothing to do with it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

BSC Rapid Testing 2

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 22

NDC JAN 22

Wrestling

WDA Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Hockey

SYSK Danielle Turk Bly

Eviction Moratorium

Court Backlog

New England Coach Remembered

Survive to Thrive

Hair cut for a cause

State Covid Survey

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News