No, Netflix is not giving away a 1-year free subscription. It is a scam.

A number of people in the Bismarck area say they have received a text message, telling them, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is giving everyone a free 1-year subscription to help you stay at home. Get yours here,” followed by a link.

It’s a scam — don’t click the link.

The fake offer has been circulating in various forms over the past year or so around the country, aimed at stealing your personal information, identity, credit card or bank account information.

Netflix has no free giveaway going right now. In fact, a 30-day trial offer it did have in 2020 expired last October.

Whenever you receive an unsolicited email or text message telling you about any free offer, you are best advised to simply delete it right away.

If you’re not sure, contact the company supposedly making the offer by separately looking up the company and asking them about it in a phone call or email. Chances are, you’ll discover it’s a scam and the company has nothing to do with it.