No one injured in drive-by shooting incident in Bismarck

Numerous shots were fired at a Bismarck home late Thursday night, but no injuries were reported.

Bismarck Police report around midnight January 21, several shots were fired at a home in the 5600 block of Niagara Drive.

Three people were in the house at the time, but no one was hurt.

Bismarck police believe the shooting was targeted at the residence and they ask if anyone has information on the incident to contact police at 701-223-1212, or text the keyword “BISPD” and the anonymous tip to 847411.