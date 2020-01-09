No plea deal for Minot man accused of leaving children alone

(AP) — A judge has rejected a plea agreement for a Minot man accused of leaving his three young children home alone and threatening a convenience store clerk with a knife.

The state agreed to the deal which would have dismissed some charges against 27-year-old Christian Joel Henry. Among the charges against Henry are several counts of child neglect.

He’s accused of leaving the children, ages 5, 2 and an infant, home alone in October. The oldest child left the house in blizzard-like conditions to look for her parents before a neighbor found her and called police.

Henry is also accused of threatening the clerk with a knife in August about a stolen cell phone. 

