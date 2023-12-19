MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some police in Minot spent the last month growing out their facial hair, it all started with ‘No Shave November.’

Every officer who wants to participate is required to give money to a cancer awareness charity.

The beards were so popular this November, that the chief decided to extend the deal into December. With the stipulation of another charitable donation, of course. In total, officers paid $50 to join the effort.

“By donating, that money goes to a cancer charity within our community so that the officers know that they are actually contributing to the community that they live in,” said Capt. Dale Plessas with the Minot Police Department. “Over the years we’ve had a couple of our officers who have died from cancer and it was just near and dear to our hearts so it’s something that we wanted to be a part of.”

Chief Plessas says women in the dispatching department could dress down if they paid the fee too. Police say once they’re done with ‘No Shave December’ they’ll count up the money.