No Shave November: Minot Police Department raises money by growing beards

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

November brings a chance to bend the rules — just a little.

Minot Police Department policy says officers can have mustaches, but no beards.

That’s, in part, in an effort to maintain a professional appearance, but also for safety reasons.

“We do have gas masks that need to seal and it can cause issues with that so it’s a combination,” explained Police Chief John Klug.

The one-month exception comes with a condition, though. Officers must pay $1 a day in advance for the month of November and the money goes beyond the beards.

It’s also to raise awareness for men’s cancer — and it works. People take notice.

“We get a lot of comments,” said Klug. “I get a number of comments just like, people notice the difference. And it’s like…yeah, I forgot to shave.”

About $1,000 has been raised that will be donated locally.

Plus, it’s all in good fun.

“People that aren’t very…beard worthy…people like to make fun of them,” Chief Klug said with a laugh. “And people with the really good thick beards, they’re definitely called out as well. So it brings a lot of fun conversation to the workplace and that’s a good change of pace for us.”

So if you see some cops in need of a shave…it’s coming soon.

This year, a total of $1,600 has been raised by Minot police.

That’s between both October and November.

In October, officers can pay to wear a pink ribbon or a shirt with a pink patch to raise awareness for women’s cancer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories