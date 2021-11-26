No Shave November: Minot Police Department raises money by growing beards

November brings a chance to bend the rules — just a little.



Minot Police Department policy says officers can have mustaches, but no beards.



That’s, in part, in an effort to maintain a professional appearance, but also for safety reasons.



“We do have gas masks that need to seal and it can cause issues with that so it’s a combination,” explained Police Chief John Klug.



The one-month exception comes with a condition, though. Officers must pay $1 a day in advance for the month of November and the money goes beyond the beards.



It’s also to raise awareness for men’s cancer — and it works. People take notice.



“We get a lot of comments,” said Klug. “I get a number of comments just like, people notice the difference. And it’s like…yeah, I forgot to shave.”



About $1,000 has been raised that will be donated locally.



Plus, it’s all in good fun.



“People that aren’t very…beard worthy…people like to make fun of them,” Chief Klug said with a laugh. “And people with the really good thick beards, they’re definitely called out as well. So it brings a lot of fun conversation to the workplace and that’s a good change of pace for us.”



So if you see some cops in need of a shave…it’s coming soon.

This year, a total of $1,600 has been raised by Minot police.



That’s between both October and November.



In October, officers can pay to wear a pink ribbon or a shirt with a pink patch to raise awareness for women’s cancer.