NoDak Clothing Co. helps our state look good… You betcha

When it comes to style and fashion, this company knows how to represent our state well… Because we all want to look good at our next potluck.

NoDak Clothing Company is a wholesale only operation that sells only to boutiques and independent gift stores.

We talked to them about how they got started and why they love North Dakota.

Q: Who all started the NoDak Clothing Company? Tell us about yourselves…

NoDak Clothing Company was started in 2016 by three college friends: Kyle Anttila (Duluth, MN), Tommy Erickson (Bismarck ND), and Adam Licari (Wadena, MN) who all met at St. Scholastica in Duluth back in the early 2000s.

Q: How did you meet?

We played hockey together at the College of St. Scholastica and would often travel with Tommy back to his hometown of Bismarck. We all have a passion for the Midwest…everything from sports, the outdoors, and the salt of the earth people

Q: What makes you stand out from other companies that make ND clothing?

We have more artwork design options than our competitors, combined with a large assortment of super soft trendy garment options.





Q: You mentioned your first print production was in Bismarck… How long was it here before you moved it to Duluth?

We moved our production to Duluth after the first eight months of printing in Tommy’s garage. We now operate a full print and embroidery facility in Duluth and market our designs under other brands in 20+ states (Lakeside Clothing Company, Playbook, & Camp 26 Apparel).







Q: You are based in Minnesota but still produce clothing for ND, how does that still work? Online shoppers?

We are a wholesale only company that sells primarily to boutiques and independent gift stores. We have a showroom at the Minneapolis Gift Mart where stores order in our products.

Q: What stores are you at in ND?





Scheels, Out of Town, Leela & Lavender in Bismarck and other great retailers across the state.

Q: What do you love most about ND?

The passion people have for their local and college sports teams, the lack of traffic, and that there is only one area code. Things are simple and we like it that way.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

Would like to thank everyone who has supported our small business since we started. We enjoy combining local ND designs with the softest shirts we can find.

For more information on NoDak Clothing Co., go here.

You can also find them on Facebook here.