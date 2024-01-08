STEELE, N.D. (KXNET) — NoDak Meats started in 2017 when Owner Scott Sandquist says he came up with an idea.

Now, his butcher shop (located off of Highway 3 in Steele) is open for business and aims to bring fresh animals to the tables of the town.

“I started out walking around,” recalled Sandquist, “or getting around to asking hunting and fishing permission to farmers. Noticed a common theme — that all these farmers needed somewhere for processing here around Steele, and Kidder County entirely. It was pretty obvious they needed the service, so that’s how it started.”

After learning of these concerns, Sandquist began to take matters into his own hands — and, in fact, had been cutting meat long before his shop opened.

“I started meat cutting back in 2018 or 17,” he stated. “I was working on Fridays, and it turned into a full-time thing. I really enjoyed it. And it was cool to see the service to the farmers, specifically, and get their animals on the plate.”

Although the butcher’s shop is only now opening for business, Sandquist notes that it fills an important void in the meat climate of the world and adds that they’re here to stay.

“NoDak Meats is one butcher shop within 40 miles of pretty much any other butcher shop,” he added. “It’s a brand new, state-of-the-art facility. It is a pretty basic cut and wrap at this time, and it’s something that we need here in Steele.”

Sanquist was also recently awarded a grant to help him grow his business.

“I received a Department of Ag ADD grant from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture towards equipment,” he continued. “Some of the building costs are accrued with all this. They awarded me some money to make the project happen, and it was a blessing.”

Sandquist notes that he does not have sausage and jerky at this time, but would like to expand as the business continues to grow. For now, though, it is strictly a cut-and-wrap operation.

You can visit NoDak Meats, at 2528 37th North Street, Southeast, in Steele. They are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.