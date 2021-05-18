NoDAPL Legacy: Standing Rock’s Anpetu Wi Wind Farm

Five years have passed since the world watched the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe stand against the construction of the Dakota Acess Pipeline just north of their tribal land.

And, the pipeline continues to be a source of division to this day.

While the U-S Army Corps of Engineers completes a new environmental report on the pipeline, new research by the American Petroleum Institute shows shuttering the pipeline would cut oil production from the Bakken shale region, killing thousands of jobs and costing state and local governments millions in tax revenues.

Tonight we are having a different discussion.

Tune in on KX News at 10 to learn about SAGE Development Authority’s “Anpetu Wi” (morning light) 235-megawatt wind farm, and how the spirit created during NoDAPL carries on in the project today.

The full article and video will be posted on Wednesday morning.

