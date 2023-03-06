MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to make a difference in their community? If so, there’s a way that you can recognize and honor their hard work this year.

Members of the Minot Chamber EDC are asking for nominations of people, businesses, or organizations for the 2023 Impact Awards.

Four awards will be given out in the categories of outstanding community impact, outstanding small business, outstanding leadership, and outstanding military support.

“We have a very dynamic and thriving business community in Minot right now,” said Kevin Black, the chair of the Minot Chamber EDC Board. “There is so much momentum and energy building throughout the city, and we feel as the chamber EDC, it’s so important to recognize all those contributions.”

If you know someone in the community that should be celebrated, nominate them! Nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 10. The winners will be honored at the EDC’s annual meeting on March 27, 2023.