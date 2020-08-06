Nominate a teacher for a chance to win a $200 shopping spree at Red Lotus Boutique in Surrey

Coronavirus
A special opportunity for teachers is coming up Thursday, thanks to Red Lotus Boutique in Surrey.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. those who attend the store’s pop up shop with Dakota Dandelion will have the chance to nominate a teacher of their choice into a drawing for a chance to win a $200 shopping spree at Red Lotus.

One organizer tells KX News with all teachers have gone through, this is just a small token of appreciation.

“We’re always looking at ways to give back to our community. With everything going with the COVID I know we just wanted to pay it back forward for the teachers. They’re doing an awesome job with all the new regulations going on,” Co-owner of Red Lotus Boutique Nicki Head said.

Winners will be announced Friday on the Red Lotus Boutique Facebook page.

