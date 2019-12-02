Non-oilfield jobs in high demand

Unemployment rates in the state are down and experts said more jobs are steadily becoming available.

The North Dakota oil boom brought thousands of jobs to the state, but things are slowing down for the industry — and other careers are now more in-demand.

“You’re still seeing oil field positions but not as many,” said Susan Ogurek, Workforce Center Manager.

The WorkForce manager said now is the time for people who want to start a career.

She added, “You’re still seeing a great opportunity for people to find a career, not just a job. Sometimes you have to find a job to pay the bills, but we also encourage people to look for that career path.”

She said one common misconception when people are applying for jobs is that they may or may not have all the required skills for the job, but they may be more equipped than they think.

“I think a lot of times we downplay, as a job seeker, we downplay our skill set. What we have to offer that employer,” said Ogurek.

Ogurek said the best thing to do is to sit down with a staff member in the office and get help going through their skills, which is exactly what one job seeker has done.

“Job Service is a great resource for looking for the specific jobs I’m qualified for,” said Jon Vennes, job seeker.

With a background in sales and marketing, Vennes said when the oil boom hit, jobs not related to that field were easier to come by…now it’s a different story.

He added, “It seems that jobs that are available in the area still seem to have that little bit of resistance in the hiring process.”

He said jobs are skeptical to hire people who may be using jobs as a stepping stone until they get into the oil field. But with growing job numbers…that shouldn’t be a problem for long.

Job Services in Minot currently has over 80 employers that are registered with them and hundreds of jobs available.