Non-profit looking to find homes for cats

A local non-profit is helping cats find a forever home.

Purrfect Pound Pals is hosting a cat adoption at Petco in South Bismarck.

It’s a non-profit that rescues cats from the pound and gets them vaccinated.

Then– the group places them in foster homes until they can be adopted.

It started in August of 2018, and since then the president says she has adopted 39 out of 46 cats they’ve taken in.

“The impound fills up with cats a lot. If those cats aren’t adopted or taken by rescues then they will be euthanized because they don’t have room,” said Sara Behrens, President, Purrfect Pound Pals.

Tomorrow is the last day you can adopt a cat from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are only two cats up for adoption at Petco but there are more cats that could use a loving home on their Facebook page. For more information click here

To adopt a kitten it will cost $80 plus tax.

To adopt an adult cat it will cost $70 plus tax.