MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A local non-profit gave back to those in the community in need of a Thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon.

AID Incorporated held its annual Thanksgiving dinner at First Lutheran Church in Mandan.

The meal was free for those who attended.

Organizers say they prepared about 200 meals for the community, and all the trimmings were provided courtesy of Family Fare grocery stores.

“I think there are so many reasons why a community dinner is good for people. For one thing, it’s not just for people who are low-income or struggling or homeless. But it’s also for those that are needing some fellowship or don’t want to be alone this Christmas or have been alone and they no longer want to be. So you can sit down with someone and have a conversation and enjoy a wonderful meal at the same time. It just feels good for everyone,” said Patti Regan, the executive director at AID Inc.

AID Incorporated has been serving Morton and Burleigh Counties since 1983 and is funded by community churches, federal & foundational grants, businesses, and individual donations.