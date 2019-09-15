Non-Profit Repairs Dike on Long Lake National Wildlife Refuge

North Dakota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund and the North American Wetlands Conservation Act have completed its portion of repairs to a dike on Long Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

They were able to do so with funding provided by Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit for the conservation of wetlands.

Today, conservation supporters dedicated the DU Rescue of Wetlands project site at the refuge, east of Moffit. A bronze plaque recognizes those who made a commitment to Ducks Unlimited during the Rescue Our Wetlands campaign.

The dike is on the south shore of Long Lake and separates the lake from a 700-acre wetland area.

In 2011, severe flooding damaged the dike and left several sections breached. DU repaired a section of the two-mile dike and increased its elevation to reduce future flooding impacts.