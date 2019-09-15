Non-Profit Repairs Dike on Long Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund and the North American Wetlands Conservation Act have completed its portion of repairs to a dike on Long Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

They were able to do so with funding provided by Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit for the conservation of wetlands.

Today, conservation supporters dedicated the DU Rescue of Wetlands project site at the refuge, east of Moffit. A bronze plaque recognizes those who made a commitment to Ducks Unlimited during the Rescue Our Wetlands campaign.

The dike is on the south shore of Long Lake and separates the lake from a 700-acre wetland area.

In 2011, severe flooding damaged the dike and left several sections breached. DU repaired a section of the two-mile dike and increased its elevation to reduce future flooding impacts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-14-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-14-18"

FNFF: Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "FNFF: Class A, 9-Man"

frenzy class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "frenzy class AAA"

I-94 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Crash"

Handgun Found on Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Handgun Found on Student"

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"

Reclaim Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reclaim Health"

Minot City Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Budget"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

Berry Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry Acres"

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss