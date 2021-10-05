Non-profit works to end food scarcity for kids throughout the state with weekend meals

A local non-profit is helping out to make sure kids have enough to eat. This year they help students in 10 counties throughout North Dakota.

When Backpacks for Kids started 15 years ago they did not expect to end the 2021 school year with providing 30,000 bags of food. The director of this program, Lori Hillestad said that school decides which students are eligible.

“It’s generally whoever qualifies for free or reduced meals,” says Hillestad.

Community Action started this program to address food insecurities in local schools.

“It’s to help with food insecurities. It’s to make sure that the kids don’t go hungry over the weekends while they’re not in school and during extended school breaks I try to incorporate extra food items,” explains Hillestad.

Hillestad explains that the focus of the program has shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of families in need increased, so instead of just giving the kids snacks, she started sending family sized meals home.

“I’ve just incorporated bigger food items that will help supplement the entire family,” Hillestad says.

The program is 100% non-profit. Everything donated stays within the program. Volunteers usually fill the bags with about 8 different items and another group drops them off to students on Friday, at school.

“The community has been a tremendous help. If it weren’t for our local community, we would be struggling,” says Hillestad. “You can go to our Facebook page, Backpacks for Kids- Community Action. There’s a link on there”

For more information on how you can donate and volunteer, click here.