Non-Profits Scramble to Find Solutions for North Dakota Renters

Although the first of the month has come and gone, many North Dakota renters are already concerned about making next month’s rent.

With an unprecedented level of unemployment in the state and no end in sight when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, people have been reaching out to KX News for answers.

Non-profits are hard at work to find solutions because having a home to shelter in is more important than ever.

Richard LeMay, the Executive Director of non-profit Legal Services of North Dakota, has been handling cases for tenants for 30 years. He says the coronavirus is causing unprecedented financial problems, and the solution is unclear.

“There was an article, I think in the Fargo Forum, that you know, a larger landlord was finding fault with tenants for not saving some money. Well you know, that’s not very realistic,” LeMay shared.

He says for the average renter, having multiple months of rent saved up just isn’t an option. Most of them already live month-to-month.

“Landlords, tenants: right now they’ve got a real-life problem. And legally, there’s no defense to non-payment rent,” LeMay explained.

He says the best action you can take first if you’re concerned you won’t make rent: be upfront with your landlord.

“Again if the landlord has everyone who can’t afford to pay, out of his apartment building, well then he might not have anybody there. So then, how are you going to pay your bill?” LeMay added.

He says if you’re told to get out, then a legal process can begin. But, at the end of March, the North Dakota Supreme Court suspended all eviction hearings until further notice.

“Without a hearing, there can’t be a formal eviction. Without a hearing, there can’t be a forcible removal of a tenant from property,” North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen said at the Governor’s April 3 press conference.

As Chief Justice Jensen explains, this does effectively halt evictions, but it does not necessarily stop eviction notices from going out, or the pressure for tenants to pay up (including late fees) the moment the emergency suspension is lifted.

“The first thing that needs to happen is to prevent people from being out on the street, and that makes sense, not just from a financial perspective, from a compassion perspective, it makes sense in trying to manage this crisis,” shared Mark Heinert, Chair of Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People, Inc.

He says the non-profit is working with local and state leaders to create housing options for desperate situations, including an overflow shelter, now that the United Way shelter is not able to take in anyone new.

“Some organizations that might be able to help, but don’t have a whole lot of funds right now are places like the Salvation Army, Community Action organizations, Aid Incorporated,” Heinert added.

Heinert stressed that many of our local non-profits are stretched thin right now.

“I think everybody just needs to hang tight and count on the fact that these stimulus checks are supposedly in the mail. And hopefully, we never do see anything like this again,” LeMay concluded.

He says if you’re worried about upcoming bills, when you get that stimulus check in the mail, prioritize your rent first. He says it’s much better to let any other payment lapse before your rent because again, that shelter is more important than ever.

If you have questions, LeMay says you can reach out to Legal Services of North Dakota. Click here for more information.