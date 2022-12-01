MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Holidays can be the busiest time of year for many, but few compare to the rush our non-profits face every day during the season.

Right now, non-profits across North Dakota see a rise in people seeking assistance.

As we have reported, cold temperatures hit us early this year.

That means warm weather clothes and high heating and energy bills hit us harder and earlier than usual.

And this does not include inflation.

Because of all this, many North Dakota families are struggling to make ends meet.

But another problem our state faces is pride.

Many families don’t want members of their community to know what they’re going through, even when they really need the help.

“During the holidays is a time when we all want to be able to provide gifts, food to our kids and to our family. That’s really what we do here at community action, is that we try to do that,” said Community Action Executive Director, Willy Soderholm.

Community Action in Minot is now having its Christmas gifts and food available. Anyone is welcome.

