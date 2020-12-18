Nonprofit Closet 127 moves into Bismarck location

A nonprofit previously operating out of storage units in Mandan now has a place to call home.

Closet 127 opens Saturday on Airport Road in Bismarck. The location offers free household items, including furniture, for individuals and families leaving unhealthy situations.

Since June, Closet 127 has been in contact with numerous local agencies, including the Abused Adult Resource Center and Burleigh Morton County Social Services among others, to connect with those most in need.

“The whole premise was to treat others with dignity and respect,” Founder Rachael Howard said. “We have good working condition items. They get to pick what they like in the color they like. Some of this stuff is brand new, very gently used. We wanted to step it up a little bit, it was just a starting place, and now it’s a store and we’re continuing to grow, so who knows where we’ll be next.”

The nonprofit has so far served over 75 individuals or families. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 19.