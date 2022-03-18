Ladies can get dressed up in their best dresses and attend a gala to support local Guardians Friday night.

GaPS, or Guardian and Protective Services, Inc. is a nonprofit established to protect vulnerable adults.

“We are professional decision-makers. Basically, we come in and help clients that don’t have family or friends available to help them make decisions” said Executive Director Stephanie Honeyman.

This is the first time the Diamond Gala is being held, and although it’s called a ladies-only event, everyone is welcome to attend and help the cause.

The goal of the gala is to raise money to make the services at GaPS more efficient.

“The money is going directly back into our funding. We’re hoping to increase staffing and be able to take more guardian cases,” said Program Director Sarah Brown.

GaPS works with clients who suffer from dementia, brain injuries or mental illnesses. Its focus is to provide a good quality of life for people that may need assistance.

“We make sure they have a safe place to live, clothes, food, we attend medical appointments. We make sure they’re having a higher quality of life than they did before they came to see us,” said Honeyman.

The community donated at least 30 baskets for the silent auction. During the gala, there will be a silent auction, live auction and attendees will be entered in a chance to win a $1,500 diamond necklace. Brown says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“We have 93 registered right now and we will be selling tickets at the door so I hope we don’t have to sale out,” Brown said.

The GaPS Diamond Gala Fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. in Bismarck at the Ramkota Event Center. Tickets are $30 and can be bought at the door.