MINOT, N.D, (KXNET) — Some organizations give so much to their communities and help out a number of people without much recognition.

So the Alliance of Non-Profits wanted to raise recognition for these organizations.

Alliance brought in 35 local organizations hoping to win in one of six categories.

Nominations were opened up to the general public, and a panel of three judges then critiqued the nominations and selected three finalists in each category.

The six categories were emerging leader, outstanding board member, most impactful, lifetime achievement, non-profit leader, and the alliance non-profit of the year.

“They each have their own unique niche or our unique thing that they take care of but they are so valuable to our community and I just encourage everybody to find a non-profit and learn more about them,” said North Dakota Association of Non-profit Organizations Executive Director, Dana Hager.

For more information on the winners of these awards and on the organizations themselves visit the Minot Alliance of Nonprofits Facebook page.