Noodles World Kitchen Officially Open in Bismarck

A popular restaurant that you may have stopped in on a visit to the eastern part of the state has opened its latest location in central North Dakota.

It has two locations in Fargo, one in Grand Forks, and now Noodles World Kitchen, also known as Noodles & Company, is officially open in the capital city. The doors opened on Wednesday and the manager tells us they were extremely busy.

Noodles and Company offers a wide range of noodle dishes from traditional mac and cheese to Asian pasta dishes. They even have vegetarian options.

And if you aren’t looking to load up on carbs, they do have a salad menu as well.

Noodles World Kitchen offers dine-in and take-out options.