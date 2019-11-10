Noodles World Kitchen Officially Open in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A popular restaurant that you may have stopped in on a visit to the eastern part of the state has opened its latest location in central North Dakota.

It has two locations in Fargo, one in Grand Forks, and now Noodles World Kitchen, also known as Noodles & Company, is officially open in the capital city. The doors opened on Wednesday and the manager tells us they were extremely busy.

Noodles and Company offers a wide range of noodle dishes from traditional mac and cheese to Asian pasta dishes. They even have vegetarian options.

And if you aren’t looking to load up on carbs, they do have a salad menu as well.

Noodles World Kitchen offers dine-in and take-out options.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"

Garage Sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garage Sale"

Late Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Thanksgiving"

U-Mary Women's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class AAA Semifnals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Semifnals"

Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Teddy Ranschler"

Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Williston BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston BB"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge