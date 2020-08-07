Noodlezip in Bismarck reopens for takeout

A business hit hard by the pandemic is able to open its doors in part with help from the community.

You’ll remember the neighboring restaurant, Butterhorn, that rallied behind Noodlezip after it closed.

Now, the authentic Asian noodle bar in downtown Bismarck is welcoming customers back after a month-long shutdown.

Noodlezip not only suffered financially but also, an employee tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago.

The restaurant is back open only for take out as a safety precaution for employees and customers.

It will also be offering online orders for the first time.

“It’s a learning curve for us. So please be patient. So if you have trouble, we’re trying to figure out the online system as well. So we’re hoping for the best and we’re trying our best for the best food for the customers,” shared Marty Lee, the owner of Noodlezip.

Lee says they hope to open for dining by reservation in the next two weeks.