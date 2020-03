The Norsk Høstfest festival has been canceled for the first time in 42 years.

The Board of Directors confirmed in a press release today that they will cancel the festival this year, due to the uncertainty and impact of the COVID-19 virus.

As stated in the press release, for those who purchased tickets, refunds will be forthcoming. You can visit their website for more information.

Staff members say they will begin to work immediately on the 2021 festival.