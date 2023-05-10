MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Norsk Høstfest 2023 has officially announced its full lineup of acts that will perform at the Great Hall at this year’s festival.
- The Million Dollar Quartet – September 27 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Daniel O’Donnell – September 28 at 1 p.m.
- The Oak Ridge Boys – September 28 at 7 p.m.
- Terry Fator – September 29 at 1 p.m. (replacing formerly announced Jay Leno)
- Daughtry – September 29 at 7 p.m.
- Brothers Osborne – September 30 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all acts go on sale on May 17 at 10 a.m. with the Norsk Høstfest running from September 27-30. Learn more about how you can get tickets for all the acts and the festival right here.