Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Norsk Høstfest bringing ‘Pure Scandimonium’ virtually through new program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 2020 Norsk Høstfest may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but there still are ways to learn about Scandinavian culture.

Høstfest Schoolfest was announced last week.

It’s a virtual version of the festival, offering videos on topics like baking Swedish cookies and storytelling.

The program is geared toward teachers and kids aged Kindergarten through high school, but there’s programs for seniors.

“We figured this is a way they could do it, relive the good times and learn some new stuff. So we did it just to help those people that really missed the Høstfest this year,” President of Norsk Høstfest David Reiten said.

The program runs the entire month of October. To learn more click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20 Forecast 10-12-20

Robert One Minute 10-12

FREEDOM WALK

ndc oct 12

Dickinson football

Rugby Volleyball

Plays of the week

Big road repairs in Turtle Mountain

Prepping your boat for winter

Checking car seats for cooler weather

Experts warn of scam targeting donors

Robert One Minute 10-11-20

Somerset Court COVID-19 outbreak grows

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-11-20

Volleyball

WDA Swimming

WDA Football

State Tennis

NDHSAA Soccer

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-10-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss