Norsk Høstfest bringing ‘Pure Scandimonium’ virtually through new program

The 2020 Norsk Høstfest may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but there still are ways to learn about Scandinavian culture.

Høstfest Schoolfest was announced last week.

It’s a virtual version of the festival, offering videos on topics like baking Swedish cookies and storytelling.

The program is geared toward teachers and kids aged Kindergarten through high school, but there’s programs for seniors.

“We figured this is a way they could do it, relive the good times and learn some new stuff. So we did it just to help those people that really missed the Høstfest this year,” President of Norsk Høstfest David Reiten said.

The program runs the entire month of October. To learn more click here.