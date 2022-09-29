MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Norsk Høstfest is a nonprofit organization that raises money to preserve and share Scandinavian culture, heritage, and educational programs.

It was founded in 1978 and has now grown to be the largest Scandinavian festival in North Dakota.

The Norsk Høstfest brings in visitors from all over the country and even the world.

Norsk Høstfest is held annually in the fall, and after two years of being sidelined, it’s back and so are the many people who attend every year.

JoAnn Trudell has been coming to the Hostfest from Colorado for at least 15 years after a friend told her about the event.

“All of my people immigrated from Norway. So I have grown up in a Scandinavian family. And I think this is a wonderful gathering,” said Trudell.

She would attend the festival with her husband, but he passed away.

So instead, she brought her other relatives, so they could learn the history of their ancestors.

“Well I think it’s very important to learn about your, I’ve been to Norway one time so, many years ago. And it’s a very interesting thing to learn about,” said Trudell.

Trudell says while she’s in Minot for the festival, she’s there from the beginning to the end.

“Spend most of my time right here at the Høstfest, enjoy all the entertainment, and so it’s just a great thing to come to,” said Trudell.

Bob Ferderer has been volunteering at the Høstfest for seven years.

He says he attended Høstfest before he started volunteering.

“We came here a couple of years before I retired, and I said you know this would be fun to just come and volunteer for a week or whatever they say they have. This year we’re gonna do four days,” said Ferderer.

Federer says he enjoys volunteering at the festival because of all the people he meets and the exposure to Scandinavian culture.

“We enjoy talking to different people and meeting different cultures. This here is a different culture. I’m not a lutefisk eater, but they do serve it,” said Ferderer.

JoAnne Trudell and Bob Ferderer are both attending the festival every day