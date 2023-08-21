MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Norsk Høstfest brings people from all over the world to Minot, but host families are needed to accommodate the thousands of people expected.

Families who are willing to provide entertainers a place to stay just need to have a bedroom and bathroom available.

The organizers at Høstfest say those who host performers create a special lifelong bond.

And if it weren’t for these host families, Høstfest entertainers would be searching far away from Minot for a place to stay.

“We are able to provide some hotels. We have our Vikings that some stay in tents, but we bring in hundreds of entertainers, vendors, artisans, authors, and Vikings to the festival, and with that, we would probably take up every hotel in town,” said Alexis Meyer, the executive director Epic Companies & Norsk Høstfest.

Meyers also said those who host performers receive some special perks and one of them is daily general admission for the festival.

To find out how to become a host family and learn more about the special perks you can call the office or stop by the office.