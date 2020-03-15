Norsk Hostfest suspends ticket sales

Norsk Hostfest President David Reiten announced Sunday that ticket sales for Norsk Hostfest would be suspended.

Reiten released a written statement saying, “Due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus crisis, Norsk Høstfest is temporarily suspending all ticket sales. We are sorry for any confusion this may cause and we promise to keep you informed of any upcoming changes and new on-sale dates. Stay tuned to hostfest.com for more information. “

Hostfest is scheduled for September 30 – October 3 at the State Fair Center in Minot.