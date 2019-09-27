Norsk Høstfest–trying Lutefisk

There are plenty of traditional Norwegian dishes to try at Hostfest. Our reporter, Karassa Stinchcomb, tries one of the most contested ones out there…

I’m Karassa Stinchcomb here at day two of the Norsk Hostfest. I’m joined with Larry Walter, he’s the chairman of the Lutefisk booth. Thanks for joining me, Larry. So what is Lutefisk?

“Lutefisk is a traditional Norwegian fish that they made originally for long boat trips because they could store it and comes to us like a piece of wood almost, not to us, comes into the factory,” said Larry Walter, Chairman.

“They soak it in lye or some kind of a solution to reconstitute the fish, we wash it and then we put it through a steamer. The fish that we’ve got right here is what the finished product looks like, everything is really good. It’s a good fish that we eat a lot of. We serve about 1,000 pounds through four days,” he added.

1,000 pounds? Oh my goodness. Okay, well, I’m going to try lutefisk for the first time, see how it goes. You said butter makes everything better?

“Yes, the butter is the traditional condiment,” Walter said.

That’s good. That’s good. Better than I thought it would be. There are two days left for you guys to come out and try lutefisk for yourself.

Walter says there are small samples for people to try and see if they like it. You can find the Lutefisk Booth in Oslo Hall.