MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Norsk Høstfest has a new mascot — and now it needs a new name.

On June 24, the official Norsk Høstfest Facebook page posted a vague video, featuring the new mascot and graffiti on a wall with the words “Norsk Høstfest 2022” and a caption that read “We’ve been up to something Stay tuned for more.”

Shortly after, they revealed the news of the new mascot and asked for the public’s help naming it.

The contest has since been narrowed to four names — Wendel, Nordy, Oskar or Igor — to pick from. The winning name will be announced Friday.

To place your vote, comment on this post on the Norsk Høstfest Facebook or Instagram pages.

Høstfest will be held at the North Dakota State Fair Center from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.